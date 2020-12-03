Earnings results for Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Smith & Wesson Brands last announced its earnings data on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The firm earned $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. Smith & Wesson Brands has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Smith & Wesson Brands has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Smith & Wesson Brands in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.38%. The high price target for SWBI is $27.00 and the low price target for SWBI is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Smith & Wesson Brands has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.80, Smith & Wesson Brands has a forecasted upside of 47.4% from its current price of $15.47. Smith & Wesson Brands has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands has a dividend yield of 1.27%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Smith & Wesson Brands does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is 24.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Smith & Wesson Brands will have a dividend payout ratio of 17.54% next year. This indicates that Smith & Wesson Brands will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

In the past three months, Smith & Wesson Brands insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $927,623.00 in company stock. Only 2.59% of the stock of Smith & Wesson Brands is held by insiders. 63.48% of the stock of Smith & Wesson Brands is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI



Earnings for Smith & Wesson Brands are expected to decrease by -52.89% in the coming year, from $2.42 to $1.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Smith & Wesson Brands is -70.31, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Smith & Wesson Brands has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

