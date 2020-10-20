Earnings results for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Snap last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company earned $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap has generated ($0.75) earnings per share over the last year. Snap has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

33 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Snap in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.39%. The high price target for SNAP is $35.00 and the low price target for SNAP is $16.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 24 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Snap has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 24 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.40, Snap has a forecasted downside of 11.4% from its current price of $28.66. Snap has been the subject of 13 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap does not currently pay a dividend. Snap does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

In the past three months, Snap insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $106,025,399.00 in company stock. 47.00% of the stock of Snap is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Snap (NYSE:SNAP



Earnings for Snap are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.71) to ($0.41) per share. The P/E ratio of Snap is -37.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Snap is -37.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Snap has a P/B Ratio of 17.91. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here