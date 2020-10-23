Earnings results for Snap-on (NASDAQ:MPB)

Mid Penn Bancorp is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.57.

Mid Penn Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. Mid Penn Bancorp has generated $2.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. Mid Penn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mid Penn Bancorp in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.94%. The high price target for MPB is $22.00 and the low price target for MPB is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Mid Penn Bancorp has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Mid Penn Bancorp has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $19.83. Mid Penn Bancorp has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 3.56%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Mid Penn Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Mid Penn Bancorp is 34.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mid Penn Bancorp will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.64% next year. This indicates that Mid Penn Bancorp will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, Mid Penn Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $130,449.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 18.40% of the stock of Mid Penn Bancorp is held by insiders. Only 19.80% of the stock of Mid Penn Bancorp is held by institutions.

Earnings for Mid Penn Bancorp are expected to decrease by -29.37% in the coming year, from $2.86 to $2.02 per share. The P/E ratio of Mid Penn Bancorp is 8.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Mid Penn Bancorp is 8.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Mid Penn Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.71. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

