Earnings results for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-On Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.96.

Snap-on last released its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The company earned $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap-on has generated $12.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. Snap-on has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Snap-on in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $155.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.21%. The high price target for SNA is $175.00 and the low price target for SNA is $128.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Snap-on has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $155.60, Snap-on has a forecasted upside of 0.2% from its current price of $155.27. Snap-on has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on pays a meaningful dividend of 2.79%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Snap-on has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Snap-on is 35.24%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Snap-on will have a dividend payout ratio of 40.37% next year. This indicates that Snap-on will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

In the past three months, Snap-on insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,301,792.00 in company stock. Only 4.20% of the stock of Snap-on is held by insiders. 94.85% of the stock of Snap-on is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA



Earnings for Snap-on are expected to grow by 15.18% in the coming year, from $9.29 to $10.70 per share. The P/E ratio of Snap-on is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Snap-on is 14.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 57.31. Snap-on has a PEG Ratio of 1.72. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Snap-on has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

