Earnings results for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.38.

Analyst Opinion on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Snowflake in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $264.95, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.31%. The high price target for SNOW is $350.00 and the low price target for SNOW is $175.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake does not currently pay a dividend. Snowflake does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

In the past three months, Snowflake insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $50,400,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.24% of the stock of Snowflake is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW



Earnings for Snowflake are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.01) to ($0.93) per share.

