Earnings results for So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/25/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

So-Young International last posted its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. The company earned $46.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.37 million. So-Young International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.0. So-Young International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 25th, 2020. So-Young International will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for So-Young International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.87, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.19%. The high price target for SY is $16.60 and the low price target for SY is $13.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

So-Young International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.87, So-Young International has a forecasted downside of 2.2% from its current price of $15.20. So-Young International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International does not currently pay a dividend. So-Young International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

In the past three months, So-Young International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.03% of the stock of So-Young International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY



The P/E ratio of So-Young International is 190.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.67. The P/E ratio of So-Young International is 190.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 29.77. So-Young International has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

