Earnings results for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile last issued its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm earned $392 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has generated $1.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.0. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.10, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.09%. The high price target for SQM is $35.00 and the low price target for SQM is $25.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.83, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $28.10, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a forecasted downside of 38.1% from its current price of $45.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 42.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.82% next year. This indicates that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

In the past three months, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.61% of the stock of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM



Earnings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are expected to grow by 25.56% in the coming year, from $0.90 to $1.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 54.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.66. The P/E ratio of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile is 54.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 26.07. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a PEG Ratio of 2.28. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a P/B Ratio of 5.60. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

