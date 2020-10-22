Earnings results for Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Socket Mobile last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $2.72 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Socket Mobile has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Dividend Strength: Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile does not currently pay a dividend. Socket Mobile does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

In the past three months, Socket Mobile insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $159,762.00 in company stock. Only 32.10% of the stock of Socket Mobile is held by insiders. Only 7.43% of the stock of Socket Mobile is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT)



The P/E ratio of Socket Mobile is -12.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Socket Mobile is -12.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Socket Mobile has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

