Earnings results for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure last released its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.48%. The high price target for SOI is $16.50 and the low price target for SOI is $6.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.93, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a forecasted upside of 71.5% from its current price of $5.79. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is 31.82%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will have a dividend payout ratio of 4,200.00% in the coming year. This indicates that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI)

In the past three months, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $53,400.00 in company stock. Only 15.03% of the stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is held by insiders. 54.59% of the stock of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI



Earnings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is -579.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is -579.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

