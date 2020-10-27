Earnings results for SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

SolarWinds last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm earned $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SolarWinds has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.2. SolarWinds has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SolarWinds in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.27, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.78%. The high price target for SWI is $27.00 and the low price target for SWI is $17.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SolarWinds has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.27, SolarWinds has a forecasted downside of 0.8% from its current price of $21.44. SolarWinds has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

SolarWinds does not currently pay a dividend. SolarWinds does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, SolarWinds insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $11,792,227.00 in company stock. Only 1.60% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by insiders. 96.33% of the stock of SolarWinds is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for SolarWinds are expected to grow by 13.58% in the coming year, from $0.81 to $0.92 per share. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 238.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of SolarWinds is 238.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.99. SolarWinds has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

