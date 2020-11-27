Earnings results for Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSE:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSE:XPL)

Dividend Strength: Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSE:XPL)

Solitario Zinc does not currently pay a dividend. Solitario Zinc does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSE:XPL)

In the past three months, Solitario Zinc insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.80% of the stock of Solitario Zinc is held by insiders. Only 3.51% of the stock of Solitario Zinc is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSE:XPL



Earnings for Solitario Zinc are expected to remain at ($0.05) per share in the coming year. Solitario Zinc has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

