Earnings results for Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.66.

Sonic Automotive last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Its revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sonic Automotive has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year. Sonic Automotive has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonic Automotive in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.25%. The high price target for SAH is $56.00 and the low price target for SAH is $38.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sonic Automotive has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.80, Sonic Automotive has a forecasted upside of 18.3% from its current price of $37.04. Sonic Automotive has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

Sonic Automotive has a dividend yield of 1.11%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sonic Automotive has only been increasing its dividend for 2 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sonic Automotive is 15.09%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sonic Automotive will have a dividend payout ratio of 9.66% next year. This indicates that Sonic Automotive will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH)

In the past three months, Sonic Automotive insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,579,891.00 in company stock. Only 33.01% of the stock of Sonic Automotive is held by insiders. 61.51% of the stock of Sonic Automotive is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH



Earnings for Sonic Automotive are expected to grow by 19.65% in the coming year, from $3.46 to $4.14 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonic Automotive is -16.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonic Automotive is -16.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonic Automotive has a P/B Ratio of 1.69. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

