Earnings results for Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.68.

Analyst Opinion on Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 210.1% from its current price of $2.58. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sonnet BioTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

In the past three months, Sonnet BioTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.36% of the stock of Sonnet BioTherapeutics is held by insiders. Only 1.86% of the stock of Sonnet BioTherapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN



Earnings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.90) to ($0.80) per share.

