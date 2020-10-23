Earnings results for Sonoco Products (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Sound Financial Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 24th, 2020. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $8.48 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.5. Sound Financial Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 23rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Sound Financial Bancorp pays a meaningful dividend of 2.07%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sound Financial Bancorp has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

In the past three months, Sound Financial Bancorp insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $149,100.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.70% of the stock of Sound Financial Bancorp is held by insiders. 40.47% of the stock of Sound Financial Bancorp is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Sound Financial Bancorp is 11.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Sound Financial Bancorp is 11.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Sound Financial Bancorp has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

