Earnings results for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.97.

Sonoco Products last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company earned $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Its revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sonoco Products has generated $3.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Sonoco Products has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonoco Products in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $57.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.47%. The high price target for SON is $66.00 and the low price target for SON is $50.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sonoco Products has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $57.50, Sonoco Products has a forecasted upside of 3.5% from its current price of $55.57. Sonoco Products has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products pays a meaningful dividend of 3.12%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sonoco Products has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sonoco Products is 48.73%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sonoco Products will have a dividend payout ratio of 49.14% next year. This indicates that Sonoco Products will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

In the past three months, Sonoco Products insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $309,808.00 in company stock. Only 0.58% of the stock of Sonoco Products is held by insiders. 73.34% of the stock of Sonoco Products is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON



Earnings for Sonoco Products are expected to grow by 7.03% in the coming year, from $3.27 to $3.50 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Sonoco Products is 20.66, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. Sonoco Products has a PEG Ratio of 3.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonoco Products has a P/B Ratio of 3.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

