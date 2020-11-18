Earnings results for Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sonos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.07, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.23%. The high price target for SONO is $20.00 and the low price target for SONO is $7.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos does not currently pay a dividend. Sonos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO)

In the past three months, Sonos insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $536,452.00 in company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of Sonos is held by insiders. 66.47% of the stock of Sonos is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO



Earnings for Sonos are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Sonos is -25.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sonos is -25.21, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sonos has a PEG Ratio of 1.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sonos has a P/B Ratio of 6.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

