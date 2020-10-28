Earnings results for Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp Ord is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.9. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3900000000000001.

Sony last released its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company earned $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8. Sony has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Sony (NYSE:SNE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sony in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.08%. The high price target for SNE is $100.00 and the low price target for SNE is $100.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sony has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.00, Sony has a forecasted upside of 29.1% from its current price of $77.47. Sony has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Sony has a dividend yield of 0.45%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Sony has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sony is 8.02%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Sony will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.74% next year. This indicates that Sony will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sony (NYSE:SNE)

In the past three months, Sony insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.00% of the stock of Sony is held by insiders. Only 7.72% of the stock of Sony is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sony (NYSE:SNE



Earnings for Sony are expected to grow by 14.92% in the coming year, from $3.82 to $4.39 per share. The P/E ratio of Sony is 15.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Sony is 15.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 54.25. Sony has a PEG Ratio of 3.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sony has a P/B Ratio of 2.20. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

