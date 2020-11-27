Earnings results for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/27/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.42.

Analyst Opinion on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sorrento Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 291.30%. The high price target for SRNE is $30.00 and the low price target for SRNE is $24.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sorrento Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, Sorrento Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 291.3% from its current price of $6.90. Sorrento Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Sorrento Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

In the past three months, Sorrento Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 24.09% of the stock of Sorrento Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE



Earnings for Sorrento Therapeutics are expected to decrease by -32.94% in the coming year, from $5.13 to $3.44 per share. The P/E ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sorrento Therapeutics is -4.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sorrento Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 34.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here