Earnings results for South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

South Jersey Industries last posted its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business earned $259.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million. South Jersey Industries has generated $1.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. South Jersey Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for South Jersey Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.37%. The high price target for SJI is $36.00 and the low price target for SJI is $20.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

South Jersey Industries has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, South Jersey Industries has a forecasted upside of 24.4% from its current price of $20.37. South Jersey Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

South Jersey Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.89%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. South Jersey Industries has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of South Jersey Industries is 105.36%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, South Jersey Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 71.08% next year. This indicates that South Jersey Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI)

In the past three months, South Jersey Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.46% of the stock of South Jersey Industries is held by insiders. 83.28% of the stock of South Jersey Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI



Earnings for South Jersey Industries are expected to grow by 8.50% in the coming year, from $1.53 to $1.66 per share. The P/E ratio of South Jersey Industries is 18.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of South Jersey Industries is 18.19, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. South Jersey Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. South Jersey Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

