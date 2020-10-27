Earnings results for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)

South Plains Financial, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

South Plains Financial last posted its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. South Plains Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

South Plains Financial has a dividend yield of 0.80%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. South Plains Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of South Plains Financial is 7.10%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South Plains Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 8.00% next year. This indicates that South Plains Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

In the past three months, South Plains Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.66% of the stock of South Plains Financial is held by insiders. Only 21.59% of the stock of South Plains Financial is held by institutions.

Earnings for South Plains Financial are expected to decrease by -11.76% in the coming year, from $1.70 to $1.50 per share. The P/E ratio of South Plains Financial is 8.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of South Plains Financial is 8.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. South Plains Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

