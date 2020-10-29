Earnings results for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.49.

South State last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.87. The business earned $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.65 million. South State has generated $5.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.0. South State has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for South State in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $66.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.34%. The high price target for SSB is $74.00 and the low price target for SSB is $58.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

South State has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $66.75, South State has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $57.87. South State has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

South State pays a meaningful dividend of 3.17%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. South State does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of South State is 33.39%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, South State will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.50% next year. This indicates that South State will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

In the past three months, South State insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $120,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 1.43% of the stock of South State is held by insiders. 73.31% of the stock of South State is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of South State (NASDAQ:SSB



Earnings for South State are expected to grow by 34.84% in the coming year, from $3.53 to $4.76 per share. The P/E ratio of South State is 34.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of South State is 34.04, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. South State has a P/B Ratio of 0.82. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

