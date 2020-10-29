Confused? Buy or Sell in volatile market – Analyst report Southern (NYSE:SO)

Earnings results for Southern (NYSE:SO)

Southern Company (The) is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.34.

Southern last released its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Southern has generated $3.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Southern has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Southern (NYSE:SO)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southern in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.52%. The high price target for SO is $73.00 and the low price target for SO is $53.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southern has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $62.75, Southern has a forecasted upside of 7.5% from its current price of $58.36. Southern has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Southern (NYSE:SO)

Southern is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.25%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Southern has been increasing its dividend for 18 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southern is 82.32%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Southern will have a dividend payout ratio of 77.34% in the coming year. This indicates that Southern may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southern (NYSE:SO)

In the past three months, Southern insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,163,540.00 in company stock. Only 0.39% of the stock of Southern is held by insiders. 57.29% of the stock of Southern is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southern (NYSE:SO

Earnings for Southern are expected to grow by 4.75% in the coming year, from $3.16 to $3.31 per share. The P/E ratio of Southern is 18.95, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Southern is 18.95, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.62. Southern has a PEG Ratio of 4.58. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Southern has a P/B Ratio of 1.93. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

