Earnings results for Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia last released its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.26%. The high price target for SONA is $9.50 and the low price target for SONA is $9.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southern National Banc. of Virginia is 27.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southern National Banc. of Virginia will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.60% next year. This indicates that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

In the past three months, Southern National Banc. of Virginia insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $101,190.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Southern National Banc. of Virginia is held by insiders. 72.30% of the stock of Southern National Banc. of Virginia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA



Earnings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia are expected to grow by 26.25% in the coming year, from $0.80 to $1.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Southern National Banc. of Virginia is 10.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Southern National Banc. of Virginia is 10.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

