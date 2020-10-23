Earnings results for Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 0 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

Southside Bancshares last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.28. The business earned $62.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.35 million. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.4. Southside Bancshares has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 23rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southside Bancshares in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $28.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.79%. The high price target for SBSI is $29.00 and the low price target for SBSI is $27.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southside Bancshares has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.78%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Southside Bancshares has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southside Bancshares is 56.36%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southside Bancshares will have a dividend payout ratio of 58.22% next year. This indicates that Southside Bancshares will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

In the past three months, Southside Bancshares insiders have bought 1,147.41% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $58,803.00 in company stock and sold $4,714.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by insiders. 50.09% of the stock of Southside Bancshares is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI



Earnings for Southside Bancshares are expected to grow by 10.36% in the coming year, from $1.93 to $2.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 14.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Southside Bancshares is 14.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.24. Southside Bancshares has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

