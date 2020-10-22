Earnings results for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.44. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Southwest Airlines last posted its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Airlines has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.6. Southwest Airlines has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwest Airlines in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.05, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.10%. The high price target for LUV is $62.00 and the low price target for LUV is $36.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 14 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Southwest Airlines has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.05, Southwest Airlines has a forecasted upside of 18.1% from its current price of $39.84. Southwest Airlines has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Southwest Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

In the past three months, Southwest Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.28% of the stock of Southwest Airlines is held by insiders. 72.73% of the stock of Southwest Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV



Earnings for Southwest Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.66) to $0.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwest Airlines is 99.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Southwest Airlines is 99.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.03. Southwest Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 2.10. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

