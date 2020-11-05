Earnings results for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Southwest Gas last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $757.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Southwest Gas has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Southwest Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwest Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.76%. The high price target for SWX is $87.00 and the low price target for SWX is $63.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.30%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southwest Gas has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southwest Gas is 57.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southwest Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.65% next year. This indicates that Southwest Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

In the past three months, Southwest Gas insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $41,326.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Southwest Gas is held by insiders. 85.22% of the stock of Southwest Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX



Earnings for Southwest Gas are expected to grow by 9.25% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwest Gas is 17.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Southwest Gas is 17.89, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Southwest Gas has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Southwest Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

