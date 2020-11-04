Earnings results for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.1.

Southwest Gas last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.28. The business earned $757.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.93 million. Its revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Southwest Gas has generated $3.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. Southwest Gas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. Southwest Gas will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 5th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwest Gas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.17, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.84%. The high price target for SWX is $87.00 and the low price target for SWX is $63.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southwest Gas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.17, Southwest Gas has a forecasted upside of 8.8% from its current price of $69.06. Southwest Gas has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas pays a meaningful dividend of 3.37%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Southwest Gas has been increasing its dividend for 13 years. The dividend payout ratio of Southwest Gas is 57.87%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Southwest Gas will have a dividend payout ratio of 53.65% next year. This indicates that Southwest Gas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

In the past three months, Southwest Gas insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $41,326.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of Southwest Gas is held by insiders. 85.22% of the stock of Southwest Gas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX



Earnings for Southwest Gas are expected to grow by 9.25% in the coming year, from $3.89 to $4.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwest Gas is 18.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Southwest Gas is 18.37, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.42. Southwest Gas has a PEG Ratio of 3.39. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Southwest Gas has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

