Earnings results for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Southwestern Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.02%. The high price target for SWN is $4.50 and the low price target for SWN is $1.60. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Southwestern Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 12 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.88, Southwestern Energy has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $2.85. Southwestern Energy has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Southwestern Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

In the past three months, Southwestern Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.66% of the stock of Southwestern Energy is held by insiders. 87.89% of the stock of Southwestern Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN



Earnings for Southwestern Energy are expected to grow by 150.00% in the coming year, from $0.24 to $0.60 per share. The P/E ratio of Southwestern Energy is -0.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Southwestern Energy is -0.68, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Southwestern Energy has a P/B Ratio of 0.48. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here