Earnings results for S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.46.

S&P Global last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business earned $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has generated $9.53 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.5. S&P Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for S&P Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $370.58, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 11.10%. The high price target for SPGI is $422.00 and the low price target for SPGI is $260.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

S&P Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.92, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $370.58, S&P Global has a forecasted upside of 11.1% from its current price of $333.55. S&P Global has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global has a dividend yield of 0.79%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. S&P Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of S&P Global is 28.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, S&P Global will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.00% next year. This indicates that S&P Global will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

In the past three months, S&P Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $15,363,454.00 in company stock. Only 0.20% of the stock of S&P Global is held by insiders. 82.99% of the stock of S&P Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI



Earnings for S&P Global are expected to grow by 4.30% in the coming year, from $11.17 to $11.65 per share. The P/E ratio of S&P Global is 31.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.33. The P/E ratio of S&P Global is 31.47, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.94. S&P Global has a PEG Ratio of 3.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. S&P Global has a P/B Ratio of 151.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here