Earnings results for Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/03/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.93.

Spark Energy last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.54 million for the quarter. Spark Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.9. Spark Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spark Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.38%. The high price target for SPKE is $8.00 and the low price target for SPKE is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Spark Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Spark Energy has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $9.13. Spark Energy has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Spark Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.00%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spark Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE)

In the past three months, Spark Energy insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 66.93% of the stock of Spark Energy is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.46% of the stock of Spark Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE



The P/E ratio of Spark Energy is 5.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Spark Energy is 5.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 20.98. Spark Energy has a P/B Ratio of 4.78. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

