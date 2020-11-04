Earnings results for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.22.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 172.35%. The high price target for SPPI is $12.00 and the low price target for SPPI is $7.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.75, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 172.3% from its current price of $3.58. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.04% of the stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 49.73% of the stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.39) to ($0.96) per share. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is -2.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is -2.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

