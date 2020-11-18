Earnings results for Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.54.

Analyst Opinion on Spire (NYSE:SR)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spire in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.94%. The high price target for SR is $89.00 and the low price target for SR is $65.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spire has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.55, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.89, Spire has a forecasted upside of 12.9% from its current price of $64.54. Spire has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spire (NYSE:SR)

Spire pays a meaningful dividend of 3.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spire has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spire is 66.76%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Spire will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.33% next year. This indicates that Spire will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spire (NYSE:SR)

In the past three months, Spire insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.90% of the stock of Spire is held by insiders. 79.10% of the stock of Spire is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spire (NYSE:SR



Earnings for Spire are expected to grow by 9.14% in the coming year, from $3.72 to $4.06 per share. The P/E ratio of Spire is 55.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.65. The P/E ratio of Spire is 55.16, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 27.99. Spire has a PEG Ratio of 2.90. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Spire has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

