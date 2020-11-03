Earnings results for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.38.

Spirit AeroSystems last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The aerospace company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.09. The business had revenue of $645 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Its revenue was down 68.0% on a year-over-year basis. Spirit AeroSystems has generated $5.54 earnings per share over the last year. Spirit AeroSystems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit AeroSystems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $32.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 74.59%. The high price target for SPR is $96.00 and the low price target for SPR is $12.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Spirit AeroSystems has a dividend yield of 0.22%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Spirit AeroSystems has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit AeroSystems is 0.72%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

In the past three months, Spirit AeroSystems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.04% of the stock of Spirit AeroSystems is held by insiders. 80.82% of the stock of Spirit AeroSystems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR



Earnings for Spirit AeroSystems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.64) to ($1.81) per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit AeroSystems is -8.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spirit AeroSystems is -8.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spirit AeroSystems has a P/B Ratio of 1.12. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

