Earnings results for NASDAQ:JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.5300000000000002. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.65.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The firm earned $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has generated $14.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.4. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on NASDAQ:JAZZ

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.53, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.95%. The high price target for JAZZ is $225.00 and the low price target for JAZZ is $113.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 16 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.53, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 17.0% from its current price of $144.10. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: NASDAQ:JAZZ

Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NASDAQ:JAZZ

In the past three months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,142,374.00 in company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 92.82% of the stock of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of NASDAQ:JAZZ



Earnings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow by 43.60% in the coming year, from $10.62 to $15.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 62.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Jazz Pharmaceuticals is 62.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a PEG Ratio of 4.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

