Spirit Airlines, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-2.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

Spirit Airlines last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2020. The reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by $0.89. The firm earned $138.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. Spirit Airlines has generated $5.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.8.

Spirit Airlines does not currently pay a dividend. Spirit Airlines does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Spirit Airlines insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.63% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by insiders. 54.38% of the stock of Spirit Airlines is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Spirit Airlines are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.96) to ($0.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Airlines is 91.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Spirit Airlines is 91.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 18.03. Spirit Airlines has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

