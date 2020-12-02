Earnings results for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Splunk last released its quarterly earnings data on August 26th, 2020. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The company earned $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. Its revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Splunk has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Splunk has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

36 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Splunk in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $232.82, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.79%. The high price target for SPLK is $301.00 and the low price target for SPLK is $140.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 31 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk does not currently pay a dividend. Splunk does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

In the past three months, Splunk insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $16,146,206.00 in company stock. Only 0.34% of the stock of Splunk is held by insiders. 93.27% of the stock of Splunk is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK



Earnings for Splunk are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.51) to ($2.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Splunk is -50.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Splunk is -50.23, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Splunk has a P/B Ratio of 16.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

