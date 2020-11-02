Earnings results for Spok (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Limited is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.41.

Quotient last released its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business earned $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Quotient has generated ($1.44) earnings per share over the last year. Quotient has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Spok (NASDAQ:QTNT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Quotient in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 186.02%. The high price target for QTNT is $13.50 and the low price target for QTNT is $13.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Quotient has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $13.50, Quotient has a forecasted upside of 186.0% from its current price of $4.72. Quotient has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spok (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient does not currently pay a dividend. Quotient does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spok (NASDAQ:QTNT)

In the past three months, Quotient insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $12,374,997.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Quotient is held by insiders. 77.64% of the stock of Quotient is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spok (NASDAQ:QTNT)



Earnings for Quotient are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.27) to ($1.05) per share. The P/E ratio of Quotient is -3.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Quotient is -3.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

