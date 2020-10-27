Earnings results for Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Spok last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $35.74 million during the quarter. Spok has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Spok has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Spok.

Dividend Strength: Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.56%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spok does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK)

In the past three months, Spok insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $310,509.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 7.78% of the stock of Spok is held by insiders. 77.66% of the stock of Spok is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK



The P/E ratio of Spok is -14.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spok is -14.34, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spok has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here