Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.25.

Sportsman’s Warehouse last announced its earnings results on September 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.44. The company earned $380.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.07 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sportsman’s Warehouse has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Sportsman’s Warehouse has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sportsman’s Warehouse in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.47%. The high price target for SPWH is $22.00 and the low price target for SPWH is $8.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sportsman’s Warehouse does not currently pay a dividend. Sportsman’s Warehouse does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sportsman’s Warehouse insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $21,825.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.14% of the stock of Sportsman’s Warehouse is held by insiders. 98.71% of the stock of Sportsman’s Warehouse is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sportsman’s Warehouse are expected to decrease by -33.55% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.03 per share. The P/E ratio of Sportsman’s Warehouse is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.89. The P/E ratio of Sportsman’s Warehouse is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.55. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a P/B Ratio of 5.61. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

