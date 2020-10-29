Earnings results for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.59. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.41.

Spotify Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Spotify Technology has generated ($1.15) earnings per share over the last year. Spotify Technology has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

28 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spotify Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $238.65, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.58%. The high price target for SPOT is $357.00 and the low price target for SPOT is $110.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Spotify Technology has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.29, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $238.65, Spotify Technology has a forecasted downside of 13.6% from its current price of $276.14. Spotify Technology has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Spotify Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

In the past three months, Spotify Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.79% of the stock of Spotify Technology is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT



Earnings for Spotify Technology are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.45) to ($1.64) per share. The P/E ratio of Spotify Technology is -87.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spotify Technology is -87.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spotify Technology has a P/B Ratio of 21.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

