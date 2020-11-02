Earnings results for Sprouts Farmers Market (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Ingersoll Rand last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has generated $0.76 earnings per share over the last year. Ingersoll Rand has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Ingersoll Rand will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Ingersoll Rand in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.59%. The high price target for IR is $160.00 and the low price target for IR is $28.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Ingersoll Rand has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.88, Ingersoll Rand has a forecasted upside of 108.6% from its current price of $34.94. Ingersoll Rand has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Ingersoll Rand does not currently pay a dividend. Ingersoll Rand does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Ingersoll Rand insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,270,566.00 in company stock. Only 0.70% of the stock of Ingersoll Rand is held by insiders. 94.74% of the stock of Ingersoll Rand is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Ingersoll Rand are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.45) to $0.13 per share. The P/E ratio of Ingersoll Rand is -145.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Ingersoll Rand is -145.58, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ingersoll Rand has a P/B Ratio of 3.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

