Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. Sprouts Farmers Market has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sprouts Farmers Market in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.93, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.10%. The high price target for SFM is $39.00 and the low price target for SFM is $18.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Sprouts Farmers Market has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.07, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.93, Sprouts Farmers Market has a forecasted upside of 27.1% from its current price of $20.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market does not currently pay a dividend. Sprouts Farmers Market does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Sprouts Farmers Market insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $119,750.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Sprouts Farmers Market is held by insiders. 96.18% of the stock of Sprouts Farmers Market is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Sprouts Farmers Market are expected to decrease by -20.75% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.68 per share. The P/E ratio of Sprouts Farmers Market is 11.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Sprouts Farmers Market is 11.09, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. Sprouts Farmers Market has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Sprouts Farmers Market has a P/B Ratio of 4.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

