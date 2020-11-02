Earnings results for SPS Commerce (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

Nutrien last released its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company earned $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Its revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nutrien has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. Nutrien has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020. Nutrien will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 2nd. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on SPS Commerce (NYSE:NTR)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Nutrien in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $46.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.80%. The high price target for NTR is $55.00 and the low price target for NTR is $39.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Nutrien has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.70, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $46.29, Nutrien has a forecasted upside of 13.8% from its current price of $40.68. Nutrien has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: SPS Commerce (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.39%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Nutrien has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Nutrien is 82.95%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Nutrien will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.91% in the coming year. This indicates that Nutrien may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SPS Commerce (NYSE:NTR)

In the past three months, Nutrien insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.09% of the stock of Nutrien is held by insiders. 63.16% of the stock of Nutrien is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPS Commerce (NYSE:NTR



Earnings for Nutrien are expected to grow by 26.95% in the coming year, from $1.67 to $2.12 per share. The P/E ratio of Nutrien is 28.25, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Nutrien is 28.25, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 35.33. Nutrien has a PEG Ratio of 2.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Nutrien has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

