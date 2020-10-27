Earnings results for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27.

SPS Commerce last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.1. SPS Commerce has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPS Commerce in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.86, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.48%. The high price target for SPSC is $80.00 and the low price target for SPSC is $61.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SPS Commerce has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.86, SPS Commerce has a forecasted downside of 18.5% from its current price of $85.69. SPS Commerce has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce does not currently pay a dividend. SPS Commerce does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

In the past three months, SPS Commerce insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $9,809,663.00 in company stock. Only 7.20% of the stock of SPS Commerce is held by insiders. 98.67% of the stock of SPS Commerce is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC



Earnings for SPS Commerce are expected to grow by 11.54% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.16 per share. The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 80.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of SPS Commerce is 80.08, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 39.62. SPS Commerce has a PEG Ratio of 5.56. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SPS Commerce has a P/B Ratio of 8.41. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here