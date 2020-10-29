Earnings results for SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.52. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

SPX last issued its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm earned $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX has generated $2.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. SPX has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $52.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 19.40%. The high price target for SPXC is $60.00 and the low price target for SPXC is $47.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SPX has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $52.25, SPX has a forecasted upside of 19.4% from its current price of $43.76. SPX has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX does not currently pay a dividend. SPX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

In the past three months, SPX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.39% of the stock of SPX is held by insiders. 89.47% of the stock of SPX is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX (NYSE:SPXC



Earnings for SPX are expected to grow by 10.71% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $3.10 per share. The P/E ratio of SPX is 19.45, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of SPX is 19.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.33. SPX has a PEG Ratio of 1.47. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SPX has a P/B Ratio of 3.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here