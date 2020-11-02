Earnings results for SPX FLOW (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Analyst Opinion on SPX FLOW (NASDAQ:HSIC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Henry Schein in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.23%. The high price target for HSIC is $80.00 and the low price target for HSIC is $50.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: SPX FLOW (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein does not currently pay a dividend. Henry Schein does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX FLOW (NASDAQ:HSIC)

In the past three months, Henry Schein insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $982,394.00 in company stock. Only 1.05% of the stock of Henry Schein is held by insiders. 99.97% of the stock of Henry Schein is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX FLOW (NASDAQ:HSIC)



Earnings for Henry Schein are expected to grow by 39.13% in the coming year, from $2.53 to $3.52 per share. The P/E ratio of Henry Schein is 15.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Henry Schein is 15.82, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 27.28. Henry Schein has a PEG Ratio of 3.88. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Henry Schein has a P/B Ratio of 2.57. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

