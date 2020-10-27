Earnings results for SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.59.

SPX FLOW last issued its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The company earned $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX FLOW has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year. SPX FLOW has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SPX FLOW in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.14, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.55%. The high price target for FLOW is $53.00 and the low price target for FLOW is $29.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

SPX FLOW has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.22, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.14, SPX FLOW has a forecasted downside of 13.5% from its current price of $44.12. SPX FLOW has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW does not currently pay a dividend. SPX FLOW does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

In the past three months, SPX FLOW insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.20% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by insiders. 96.12% of the stock of SPX FLOW is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW



Earnings for SPX FLOW are expected to grow by 81.00% in the coming year, from $1.00 to $1.81 per share. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is -9.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of SPX FLOW is -9.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. SPX FLOW has a PEG Ratio of 12.05. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. SPX FLOW has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here