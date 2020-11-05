Earnings results for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09.

Square last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business earned $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Square has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.3. Square has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Square (NYSE:SQ)

42 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Square in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $129.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 24.69%. The high price target for SQ is $240.00 and the low price target for SQ is $37.00. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 18 hold ratings and 20 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Square has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.38, and is based on 20 buy ratings, 18 hold ratings, and 4 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $129.00, Square has a forecasted downside of 24.7% from its current price of $171.29. Square has been the subject of 15 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square does not currently pay a dividend. Square does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Square (NYSE:SQ)

In the past three months, Square insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $111,603,815.00 in company stock. Only 21.79% of the stock of Square is held by insiders. 66.29% of the stock of Square is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Square (NYSE:SQ



Earnings for Square are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.23) to $0.35 per share. The P/E ratio of Square is 276.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Square is 276.27, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.73. Square has a P/B Ratio of 43.26. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

