Earnings results for Square (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.27. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.15.

Emerald last released its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. Emerald has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year. Emerald has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Square (NYSE:EEX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Emerald in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.55, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.51%. The high price target for EEX is $9.00 and the low price target for EEX is $2.83. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Emerald has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company's average rating score is 2.20, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $4.55, Emerald has a forecasted upside of 73.5% from its current price of $2.62.

Dividend Strength: Square (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald does not currently pay a dividend. Emerald does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Square (NYSE:EEX)

In the past three months, Emerald insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.84% of the stock of Emerald is held by insiders. Only 28.72% of the stock of Emerald is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Square (NYSE:EEX



Earnings for Emerald are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.13 to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Emerald is -0.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Emerald has a PEG Ratio of 3.77. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Emerald has a P/B Ratio of 0.29. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

