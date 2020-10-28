Earnings results for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.95. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.88.

SS&C Technologies last posted its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has generated $3.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.0. SS&C Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $67.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.06%. The high price target for SSNC is $78.00 and the low price target for SSNC is $57.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

SS&C Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $67.43, SS&C Technologies has a forecasted upside of 7.1% from its current price of $62.98. SS&C Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

SS&C Technologies has a dividend yield of 0.87%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. SS&C Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of SS&C Technologies is 15.47%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, SS&C Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.46% next year. This indicates that SS&C Technologies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

In the past three months, SS&C Technologies insiders have sold 53,046.18% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $27,651.00 in company stock and sold $14,695,451.00 in company stock. Only 14.60% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by insiders. 82.41% of the stock of SS&C Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC



Earnings for SS&C Technologies are expected to grow by 7.22% in the coming year, from $3.88 to $4.16 per share. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 32.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of SS&C Technologies is 32.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 64.44. SS&C Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 3.11. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here